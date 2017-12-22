5 things to know Dec. 22

Good morning! It's Friday, December 22, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Friday is starting out pretty dreary and mild. The roads across much of the Heartland area already wet after a soaking mist overnight. Heavier rain will move in from the south throughout the day. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and will drop into the 40s by this afternoon. Saturday morning also looks pretty soggy. There is a possibility for a couple of snowflakes, but don't expect any accumulation. We should dry out by the afternoon and it will get much colder with lows in the low 40s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day both look dry and cold. We are watching a system the could bring some wintery precipitation by the end of next week.

Making Headlines

3 women shot dead after trying to escape home invasion in North City: Three women were found dead inside a vehicle after they tried to escape a home invasion in north St. Louis early Friday morning, according to St. Louis Police Maj. John Hayden, the commander of the North Patrol.

Carbondale police look for suspect after Little Caesars armed robbery: Police said a suspect went into the restaurant in the 800 block of Main Street Thursday afternoon and left with an undisclosed amount of money. He appeared to display a firearm in the waistband of his pants.

Pence: New US-Afghanistan strategy 'already bearing fruit:' Vice President Mike Pence swooped into Afghanistan for a secret meeting with Afghan leaders and a visit with U.S. troops, pointing to progress four months after President Donald Trump announced a new strategy to end a stalemate in America's longest war.

101 dogs, cats rescued from "horrific" hoarding house brought to St. Louis: In all, 84 dogs and 17 cats were rescued from the Bates County home. Most of the animals were living in a waste-filled, small house. Many were in crates with so many layers of feces and urine that the animals had no room to stand.

