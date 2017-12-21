Be a responsible reveler this holiday

The upcoming holidays will bring family and friends together. Unfortunately, some will choose to drink and then drive.

Illinois State Police is asking everyone to be responsible.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of injury and death in the United States. If you're attending a party where alcohol will be served, please make sure to use a designated driver to ensure that an intoxicated person doesn't get behind the wheel.

Before you start your trip, make sure everyone is buckled up. It's estimated that the risk of fatal injuries is cut in half when seat belts are used properly.

Also, eliminate distractions by keeping the phone out of reach and watch your speed. The faster you're going, the less time you have to react.

The roads are crowded over the holiday season. Be patient and responsible so that everyone arrives safely.

Happy Holidays!

