What's behind Illinois decreasing population?

According to John Jackson at the Paul Simon Public Policy institute, there are multiple reasons people are leaving the state.

Illinois's population dropped by more than 33,000 people over the last year.

Jackson says past surveys show weather is a reason people give for moving away from Illinois.

He also says younger people are leaving rural areas to find better job opportunities.

“The whole issue of jobs and economic development is clearly high on peoples list of why they go elsewhere,” said Jackson. “The rural areas are rapidly losing population, and they are losing population to the urban areas and the suburban areas.”

The latest Unemployment numbers in Illinois show it remained unchanged last month, and while the rate has dropped nearly a full percent in the last year Illinois' unemployment rate is still nearly a full point higher than the national average.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.