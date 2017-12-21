A Heartland Santa makes Christmas dreams come true

For the 42nd year, Santa Claus came early to some in Cape Girardeau with the Cape Girardeau Jaycee's toy box give away night

Santa and some volunteers made their way to more than 300 families on Dec. 21 giving them toys and other supplies that they need.

The Jaycees raise money all year getting ready for the big night.

Volunteers have pretty good memories of this night which keeps bring them back year after year.

"The kid's faces and the parents faces a lot of times they have friends and family there because they know that we're coming.

“It’s a great experience and a joyful time of the year," said Jon Stahly, a volunteer with the Jaycees.

This year there were more than 1000 kids on the 26 routes and every kid gets somewhere between three to five presents as well as some treats.

It is an application based process but most all who apply get presents.

"I don't think there's anybody that applies for it that doesn't get gifts," said Stahly. "This year and even last year there's been a great outpouring of toys and support. The amount of toys that people have been generous enough to donate has been outstanding."

They also said that without help from some companies in Cape Girardeau they wouldn't be able to make the event happen.

