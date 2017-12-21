SSM Health Good Samaritan announces relationship with University - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SSM Health Good Samaritan announces relationship with University of Illinois School of Medicine

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital entered an Academic Affiliation Agreement with University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria's Rural Student Physician Program.  

“Good Samaritan Hospital has a long history of encouraging and supporting students to seek careers in the health field and we are very excited to have an opportunity to participate in the education of the next generation of physicians.  Our participation as a training facility will significantly enhance the skills of our preceptor physicians through their research to bring innovative and nationally recognized best practices in patient care to our hospital,” says Kerry Swanson, SSM Health Regional President of Hospital Operations in Southern Illinois.

Good Samaritan host one or two students who are in their 3rd year of medical school for a seven month rotation.  

Daniel Hoffman, MD, Administrative Medical Director at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital says that having medical students on campus is good for our hospital because it enhances care.

"Teaching helps our doctors fine tune their own skills and knowledge base," says Hoffman.

