Phelps Finnie to hold satellite hours in Metropolis and Tamms, IL

Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, D-Elizabethtown, will be holding satellite office hours in Metropolis and Tamms.

Office hours will be on Friday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Metropolis City Hall, at 106 W. 5th Street. Tamms satellite office hours will be on Friday, Jan. 19, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Tamms Village Hall, located at 425 Front Street.

For more information, please contact Phelps Finnie’s constituent service office at 618-253-4189, or email RepPhelpsFinnie@gmail.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.