Lawmakers announce $460K in transportation funding for emergency relief in IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
WASHINGTON (KFVS) -

Lawmakers announced more than $450,000 in federal grants today to help reconstruct federal highways and roads damaged by natural disasters.

It was announced by US Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will receive $410,000 in funds through the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHA) Emergency Relief (ER) program to address damage from severe storms that moved through Illinois in June of 2015.

The U.S. Forest Service office in Jackson County will receive $50,000 in funding through the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHA) Emergency Relief for Federally Owned Roads (ERFO) program in response to severe flooding that occurred throughout 2017.

