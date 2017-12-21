St. Louis man loses control of van, crashes in western KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis man loses control of van, crashes in western KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies said a St. Louis, Missouri man was involved in a crash that blocked Blandville Road in McCracken County, Kentucky.

The man's van was pulling a trailer that had a minivan on it.

The driver lost control and the trailer flipped throwing the minivan off.

The road was blocked for an hour for clearing.

No one was hurt.

