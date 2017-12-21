St. Louis man loses control of van, crashes in western KY

Deputies said a St. Louis, Missouri man was involved in a crash that blocked Blandville Road in McCracken County, Kentucky.

The man's van was pulling a trailer that had a minivan on it.

The driver lost control and the trailer flipped throwing the minivan off.

The road was blocked for an hour for clearing.

No one was hurt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.