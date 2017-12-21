Keeping your home safe while away for holidays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Keeping your home safe while away for holidays

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

With everyone filling their houses with new toys and gadgets for the holidays, this time of year is prime time for criminals to commit burglaries according to law enforcement. 

In order to keep your home and your Christmas holiday safe for you and your family, officials suggest you do the following things. 

  • If you have a good relationship with your neighbors, ask them to watch over your house if you're leaving
  • If you live in an area with a neighborhood watch, alert the commissioner that your house will be empty
  • Install auto timers on some lamps in your home to make it appear the house isn't empty at night
  • Arm security systems
  • Check with your local police department to see if they do a house checking service for the holidays
  • Have your mail delivery stop or have a neighbor pick it up for you
  • Lock all doors and windows
  • Do not post that you are leaving town for the holidays on social media as criminals often monitor these looking for easy houses to target

