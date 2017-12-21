Keeping your home safe while away for holidays

With everyone filling their houses with new toys and gadgets for the holidays, this time of year is prime time for criminals to commit burglaries according to law enforcement.

In order to keep your home and your Christmas holiday safe for you and your family, officials suggest you do the following things.

If you have a good relationship with your neighbors, ask them to watch over your house if you're leaving

If you live in an area with a neighborhood watch, alert the commissioner that your house will be empty

Install auto timers on some lamps in your home to make it appear the house isn't empty at night

Arm security systems

Check with your local police department to see if they do a house checking service for the holidays

Have your mail delivery stop or have a neighbor pick it up for you

Lock all doors and windows

Do not post that you are leaving town for the holidays on social media as criminals often monitor these looking for easy houses to target

