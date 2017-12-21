Carbondale police look for suspect after Little Caesars armed robbery

Carbondale police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed Little Caesars just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.



Police said a man went into the restaurant in the 800 block of Main Street and left with an undisclosed amount of money. He appeared to display a firearm in the waistband of his pants.



He left eastbound on a gray bicycle. No one was injured.



The suspect is described as a white male in his twenties, 6'3" and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray shirt, jeans, and black and white

high top Nike shoes.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.