Carbondale police look for suspect after Little Caesars armed robbery

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -
Carbondale police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed Little Caesars just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Police said a man went into the restaurant in the 800 block of Main Street and left with an undisclosed amount of money. He appeared to display a firearm in the waistband of his pants.

He left eastbound on a gray bicycle.  No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white male in his twenties, 6'3" and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray shirt, jeans, and black and white
high top Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.  

