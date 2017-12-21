2 vehicle crash injures 1 in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 vehicle crash injures 1 in McCracken Co., KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer

(Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A two-vehicle crash sent one person to an area hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky on Dec. 21.

It happened after 11 am. on Bleich Road in Paducah.

According to deputies, an 80-year-old driver of a Toyota Yaris was turning into her driveway when she pulled into the path of another car. A child in the car was injured and taken to an area hospital.

Mercy Regional EMS, Lone Oak Fire assisted the sheriff's office.

