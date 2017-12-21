Crystal meth found in convertible after traffic stop in Paducah, KY

Investigators said a woman was put behind bars after crystal meth was found in a car during an early morning traffic stop in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Alyssa Mallory, 23, of Hampton, Kentucky faces a possession of a controlled substance charge.

Mallory was stopped while driving a Toyota convertible on Dec. 21 just before 1:30 a.m.

She was also charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, and no insurance card.

