1 arrested, cocaine seized after traffic stop in Energy, IL

A Zeigler man faces a felony charge after an early morning traffic stop in Energy, Illinois.

According to Chief Shawn Ladd with the Energy Police Department, the department's K-9 unit stopped a vehicle on traffic violations near the intersection of College Street and Route 148 just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The officer found what later tested positive for cocaine inside the car.

When officers tried to take the passenger into custody, Chief Ladd said the man struggled with the officer, broke free and ran from the scene.

Officers from Energy, Herrin, and Williamson County were called to a disturbance on West Hamilton Street a short time later. There, they captured the passenger who'd fled the traffic stop.

Darin Davis, 30, of Zeigler, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

The driver was initially arrested at the scene but formal charges have not been filed against him.

