Carbondale Neighborhood Alliance meeting Jan. 13

The Carbondale Annual Neighborhood Alliance Meeting will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

The meeting will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 214 W. Main Street, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Neighborhood Alliance is a project of the Neighborhood Action Group and is designed to find ways to improve neighborhoods and the community.

There will be a panel discussion with city officials as well as reports from various neighborhoods and community organizations.

The meeting is open to all Carbondale residents and registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

Contact Sarah Heyer at 618-549-5302, ext 386 or 618-525-5525 for further information.

