This week in music: 1974 Cats in the Cradle

Let's turn back the clock and check out some solid gold hits form the mid-1970's.

This morning we're focusing on 1974. It was on this week in '74, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Barry White at number five with You're the First, The Last, My Everything. The song was originally written as a country song with the title You're My First, You're My Last, My In-Between". It went unrecorded for 21 years until White reworked it and turned it into a disco song.

It was his fourth top ten single.

The Three Degrees were at number four with When Will I See You Again. It was one of the most successful recordings of the "Philadelphia Soul" era. If you listen closely to the lyrics, you'll notice that every sentence is a question.

At number three was a chilling song about a "crazy girl" who lives a life of make believe and fantasy through her radio. Angie Baby may also be responsible for a boy's murder. The song is one of Helen Reddy's biggest hits. It was written by Alan O'Day, who in 1977 had another fantasy hit with Undercover Angel.

In the number two spot was a song that combined two popular fads of the 1970's--kung fu and disco. Kung Fu Fighting by Carl Douglas went on to sell 11 million copies worldwide and is one of the biggest selling singles of all time. The song was intended to be a B-side to a song called I Want to Give You My Everything. After spending over 2 hours recording the A-side, Douglas had only ten minutes left in the session to record Kung Fu Fighting. He nailed it in only two takes. It eventually became the hit single and I Want to Give You My Everything was forgotten.

And in the top spot on this week 43 years ago was Harry Chapin with Cats in the Cradle. The song is about the awkward relationship between a father and a son. In the beginning, it's the father who's too busy to spend time with the son. By the end of the song, it's the son who is too busy to spend time with the father. It was Chapin's biggest hit and his only number one single.

