Merry Christmas from all of us at KFVS!

Everyone here at KFVS would like to wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

We hope that you're taking some time to relax and spend time with family and friends.

A lot of us are doing the same and we are so grateful to our co-workers who are spending the holiday bringing you the news and weather that affects you.

We do want you to know about some programming changes.

December 24, Christmas Eve

The Breakfast Show 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Heartland News at 5 p.m.

Heartland News at 10 p.m.

The Sounds of the Season at 10:35 p.m.

December 25, Christmas Day

The Sounds of the Season from 5-7 a.m. in place of The Breakfast Show

There will not be a 12, 4 p.m., or 5 p.m. newscast

Heartland News at 6 p.m.

Heartland News at 10 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.