Merry Christmas from all of us at KFVS!

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Everyone here at KFVS would like to wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

We hope that you're taking some time to relax and spend time with family and friends.

A lot of us are doing the same and we are so grateful to our co-workers who are spending the holiday bringing you the news and weather that affects you.

We do want you to know about some programming changes.

December 24, Christmas Eve

  • The Breakfast Show 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
  • Heartland News at 5 p.m.
  • Heartland News at 10 p.m.
  • The Sounds of the Season at 10:35 p.m.

December 25, Christmas Day

  • The Sounds of the Season from 5-7 a.m. in place of The Breakfast Show
  • There will not be a 12, 4 p.m., or 5 p.m. newscast
  • Heartland News at 6 p.m.
  • Heartland News at 10 p.m.

