First Alert: rain on the way

There's still a decent chance of rain on Friday, especially if you live in our southern or eastern counties. There will be a little fog or drizzle after midnight.

Rain most likely in the bootheel, and Kentucky and Tennessee with a small chance in our northern counties.

Rain totals look to vary widely: from 2-3 inches in our southeastern counties to a quarter inch or less in our northwestern counties. Flash Flood Watches have been posted for parts of the Bootheel, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Highs will be in the 40s on Thursday.

Cloudy with periods of rain on Friday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain may end with a bit of wet snow on Saturday morning.

Christmas Eve looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs topping out in the 30s.

You might see a snowflake or sprinkle, but we will not have a white Christmas.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.