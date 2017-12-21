5 things to know Dec. 21

Good morning! It's Thursday, December 21, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

You will want a coat this morning as temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We’ll see sunshine in some areas early. Soak it up because clouds will be taking over from the west. Highs today will still be pretty mild with highs in the 50s. There's still a decent chance of rain tomorrow, especially if you live in our southern or eastern counties. Christmas Eve looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs topping out in the 30s. You might see a snowflake or sprinkle, but we will not have a white Christmas.

Making Headlines

Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; up to 19 injured: Two men were arrested in Australia after the SUV in which they were traveling rammed into pedestrians on a busy central Melbourne street Thursday, leaving 14 people injured in what police believe was a deliberate act.

Lawmakers hope to approve a must-pass spending bill: Lawmakers hope to approve a must-pass spending bill on Thursday as the clock ticks toward potential government shutdown this weekend.

New route may have distracted engineer before deadly Amtrak crash: Experts say it's possible the engineer on an Amtrak train that derailed as it hurtled into a curve at more than twice the speed limit was distracted for an extended period of time before the train plunged off an overpass and onto a busy interstate, a key factor in the investigation.?

Missouri governor under review over secretive messaging app: Missouri's attorney general says he'll review fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff's use of a secretive app that deletes messages after they're read.

