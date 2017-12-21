Bernie, MO woman killed in single vehicle crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bernie, MO woman killed in single vehicle crash

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
Connect
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An early morning crash Wednesday, December 20, 2017 claims the life of a Bernie, Missouri woman.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Route E about three-miles East of Malden in New Madrid County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Jennifer Schatte was driving a Ford Ranger when for an unknown reason she drove off the road and hit a bridge.

Schatte died at the scene.

Troopers report Schatte was not wearing a seat belt and there was no damage to the pick-up truck.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Bernie, MO woman killed in single vehicle crash

    Bernie, MO woman killed in single vehicle crash

    Thursday, December 21 2017 12:09 AM EST2017-12-21 05:09:07 GMT

    An early morning crash Wednesday, December 20, 2017 claims the life of a Bernie, Missouri woman. The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Route E about three-miles East of Malden in New Madrid County. 

    An early morning crash Wednesday, December 20, 2017 claims the life of a Bernie, Missouri woman. The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Route E about three-miles East of Malden in New Madrid County. 

  • Financial planner gives tips based on new tax code

    Financial planner gives tips based on new tax code

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:03 PM EST2017-12-21 04:03:58 GMT

    Following the passing of the new GOP tax bill, many might be wondering what this means for them. Here are a few of the big things Certified Financial Planner Derieck Hodges suggests. 

    Following the passing of the new GOP tax bill, many might be wondering what this means for them. Here are a few of the big things Certified Financial Planner Derieck Hodges suggests. 

  • Couple suspected in string of retail thefts in Cape Girardeau

    Couple suspected in string of retail thefts in Cape Girardeau

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 9:33 PM EST2017-12-21 02:33:21 GMT
    Jessica & James Lepior are suspected in a string of retail theft in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)Jessica & James Lepior are suspected in a string of retail theft in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)

    Police in Cape Girardeau have found a woman in connection with a string of retail thefts.

    Police in Cape Girardeau have found a woman in connection with a string of retail thefts.

    •   
Powered by Frankly