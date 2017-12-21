Bernie, MO woman killed in single vehicle crash

An early morning crash Wednesday, December 20, 2017 claims the life of a Bernie, Missouri woman.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Route E about three-miles East of Malden in New Madrid County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Jennifer Schatte was driving a Ford Ranger when for an unknown reason she drove off the road and hit a bridge.

Schatte died at the scene.

Troopers report Schatte was not wearing a seat belt and there was no damage to the pick-up truck.

