Memorabilia collector gets 12 years in prison for fraud

An early morning crash Wednesday, December 20, 2017 claims the life of a Bernie, Missouri woman. The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Route E about three-miles East of Malden in New Madrid County.
Following the passing of the new GOP tax bill, many might be wondering what this means for them. Here are a few of the big things Certified Financial Planner Derieck Hodges suggests.
Police in Cape Girardeau have found a woman in connection with a string of retail thefts.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? While it looks like Christmas will be cold, snow may be hard to find.
Tonight will be mostly clear and colder with lows in the 30s. Thursday we will have a short break in our active weather. It will become mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.
