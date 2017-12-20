9/11 event bomb plot suspect pleads guilty in federal court - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

9/11 event bomb plot suspect pleads guilty in federal court

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man accused of helping an undercover FBI agent posing as a terrorist plan a bombing at a 9/11 event has pleaded guilty.

The U.S. attorney's office says Joshua Goldberg entered the plea Wednesday in a federal courtroom in Jacksonville. The 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to attempted malicious damage and destruction by an explosive of a building.

The FBI says Goldberg sent bomb-making plans to an undercover agent who claimed he wanted to bomb a commemoration in Kansas City, Missouri. No bomb was produced.

Goldberg lived in a Jacksonville suburb. He initially caught authorities' attention after online posts calling for an attack on a contest for drawings of the Prophet Muhammad in Garland, Texas.

Prosecutors recommended that Goldberg receive eight years in prison.

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • Bernie, MO woman killed in single vehicle crash

    Bernie, MO woman killed in single vehicle crash

    Thursday, December 21 2017 12:09 AM EST2017-12-21 05:09:07 GMT

    An early morning crash Wednesday, December 20, 2017 claims the life of a Bernie, Missouri woman. The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Route E about three-miles East of Malden in New Madrid County. 

    An early morning crash Wednesday, December 20, 2017 claims the life of a Bernie, Missouri woman. The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Route E about three-miles East of Malden in New Madrid County. 

  • Financial planner gives tips based on new tax code

    Financial planner gives tips based on new tax code

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 11:03 PM EST2017-12-21 04:03:58 GMT

    Following the passing of the new GOP tax bill, many might be wondering what this means for them. Here are a few of the big things Certified Financial Planner Derieck Hodges suggests. 

    Following the passing of the new GOP tax bill, many might be wondering what this means for them. Here are a few of the big things Certified Financial Planner Derieck Hodges suggests. 

  • Couple suspected in string of retail thefts in Cape Girardeau

    Couple suspected in string of retail thefts in Cape Girardeau

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 9:33 PM EST2017-12-21 02:33:21 GMT
    Jessica & James Lepior are suspected in a string of retail theft in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)Jessica & James Lepior are suspected in a string of retail theft in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)

    Police in Cape Girardeau have found a woman in connection with a string of retail thefts.

    Police in Cape Girardeau have found a woman in connection with a string of retail thefts.

    •   
Powered by Frankly