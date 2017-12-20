State police collect record amount of food for annual drive

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a record amount of food has been donated during the agency's annual holiday food drive.

A statement says the "Cram The Cruiser" initiative, which began the day before Thanksgiving and lasted through Dec. 12, brought in nearly 210 tons (190.5 metric tons) of food to help families that are struggling financially. The drive collected nearly 40 tons (36 metric tons) more food than last year.

Collection sites for donations were set up at the 16 state police posts and six Commercial Vehicle Enforcement regional offices throughout the state as well as the agency's headquarters in Frankfort.

Police say donations are being distributed to local shelters, churches or other organizations in the areas where they were collected.

