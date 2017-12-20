Saxony Lutheran gets the win vs. Notre Dame at the Holiday Class - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Saxony Lutheran gets the win vs. Notre Dame at the Holiday Classic

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Saxony Lutheran took beat Notre Dame at the 2017 First State Community Bank Holiday Classic Girl's Basketball Tournament Championship on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Saxony won over ND 58-42.

The game was played at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly