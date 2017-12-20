'Godfather of Grass' pleads guilty to drug charge

Police in Cape Girardeau have found a woman in connection with a string of retail thefts.
Police in Cape Girardeau have found a woman in connection with a string of retail thefts.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? While it looks like Christmas will be cold, snow may be hard to find.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? While it looks like Christmas will be cold, snow may be hard to find.
Tonight will be mostly clear and colder with lows in the 30s. Thursday we will have a short break in our active weather. It will become mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.
Tonight will be mostly clear and colder with lows in the 30s. Thursday we will have a short break in our active weather. It will become mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.
The House passed the long-awaited tax overhaul and some lawmakers are celebrating this historic win.
The House passed the long-awaited tax overhaul and some lawmakers are celebrating this historic win.
The Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky to Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
The Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky to Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.