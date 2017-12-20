SEMO signs 8 on Early Signing Day

Eight football players committed to SEMO on Early Signing Day, Dec. 20.

One of the eight players is from the Heartland.

Next up is a local playmaker from Charleston, Missouri. Redhawks fans, please welcome Jeremy Tucker to the family!



Twitter: @jtuck2534



Hudl: https://t.co/ZFfhF9iUkX pic.twitter.com/OsMeCwOFuE — Southeast Missouri State Football (@SEMOfootball) December 20, 2017

CLICK HERE to read more about the day's signees.

