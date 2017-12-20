SEMO signs 8 on Early Signing Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO signs 8 on Early Signing Day

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Eight football players committed to SEMO on Early Signing Day, Dec. 20.

One of the eight players is from the Heartland.

CLICK HERE to read more about the day's signees.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly