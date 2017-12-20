SIU football signs 16 on Early Signing Day

Saluki Head Football Coach Nick Hill has signed 16 to play for SIU in 2018.

According to the athletic department's website, all are true freshmen.

We're excited to welcome a great group of new #Salukis.



Signing Day Central » https://t.co/r3hp7IgEYz pic.twitter.com/fcLlnMvPMj — Saluki Football (@SIU_Football) December 20, 2017

