Greitens backs workers' compensation boost for firefighters

Today the House passed the long-awaited tax overhaul and some lawmakers are celebrating this historic win. This massive tax cut and reform bill has left many people wondering what type of financial changes they will see in their pocket.
The Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky to Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.
Here's some tips for keeping personal information secure if you're putting a new smart hub under the tree this year.
At a meeting on Dec. 19, the Paducah Board of Commissioners extended City Manager Jeff Pederson's employment agreement through May 15, 2018.
A deadly house fire in Sikeston, Missouri is being called an accident by investigators.
