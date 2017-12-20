Greitens backs workers' compensation boost for firefighters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he wants lawmakers to make it easier for firefighters to get workers' compensation.

The Republican announced his support for the policy change Wednesday at the St. Louis Fire Academy.

A bill by Republican Rep. Nick Schroer would make firefighters, police officers and first responders eligible for workers' compensation for issues ranging from cancer to stress. It would be up to employers to prove that the illnesses were not caused by work.

The move would represent a shift from past efforts by Missouri Republicans to limit access to workers' compensation.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for their annual legislative session.

The workers' compensation bill is HB 1647 .

