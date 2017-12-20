Governor Greitens commutes life sentence in 1982 crime

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Eric Greitens has commuted the life sentence of a former Springfield woman jailed since 1982 for her role in a homicide.

The governor announced Wednesday that he was commuting 68-year-old Judy Henderson's sentence to time served. The governor's spokesman said Greitens met with Henderson at the Chillicothe Correctional Center Wednesday to tell her the news. She is expected to be released later Wednesday.

Henderson was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 50 years for participating in a robbery that resulted in the shooting death of Springfield jeweler Harry Klein. Investigators said Henderson's boyfriend shot Klein. The judge at Henderson's trial said she played a "relatively minor" role in the crime.

Former Greene County prosecutor Thomas Mountjoy, who tried Henderson's case, said he supports Greitens' decision.

