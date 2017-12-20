Murray State football signs 8 on Early Signing Day

Racers Head Football Coach Mitch Stewart says eight student-athletes have committed to Murray State on Dec. 20.

Stewart Nets Eight On Early Signing Day https://t.co/ONUEVSJug7 — Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) December 20, 2017

Six of the eight are junior college transfers and the other two are from high school.

Click here to read more about the signees.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.