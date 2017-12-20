Murray State football signs 8 on Early Signing Day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State football signs 8 on Early Signing Day

Written by James Long
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Racers Head Football Coach Mitch Stewart says eight student-athletes have committed to Murray State on Dec. 20.

Six of the eight are junior college transfers and the other two are from high school.

Click here to read more about the signees.

