SEMO men's basketball loses to Bradley 75-67

The SEMO men's basketball team fell to Bradley on Wednesday, Dec. 20 by a score of 75-67 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The leading scorer for the Redhawks was Denzel Mahoney with 17 points.

SEMO (6-6) next plays SLU in St. Louis on Dec. 22.

