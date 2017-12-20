Tax credit for 18 IL counties due to 2017 flooding

Property owners in 18 Illinois disaster counties may be eligible to claim an income tax credit up to $750 in 2017 due to flooding.

According to the State of Illinois, the Natural Disaster Income Tax Credit is available to residents and businesses who were affected by flood damage to qualified real property in an Illinois declared disaster area, and were issued certification from their township assessor or chief county assessment officer.

The eligible counties include Alexander, Carroll, Clinton, Cook, Henry, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Kane, Lake, Lee, Marshall, McHenry, Ogle, Rock Island, Stephenson, Union, Whiteside, and Woodford.

The Illinois Department of Revenue has released an Informational Bulletin on their website.

