Missouri governor under review over secretive messaging app

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - Missouri's attorney general says he'll review fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff's use of a secretive app that deletes messages after they're read.

The Kansas City Star previously reported that Greitens and some of his staff have accounts with Confide, an app that deletes messages and prevents users from taking screenshots.

It's unclear whether the governor and his staff are using the app for state business, personal use or campaign work. But the Confide accounts sparked concern among some open-government advocates. A Democratic lawmaker asked Attorney General Josh Hawley for an investigation.

Hawley said Wednesday that his office will check into possible violations of the state's open record laws. He's running for U.S. Senate.

When asked on Wednesday, Parker Biden, spokesperson for Gov. Greitens, released this statement:

"We’re confident that this review of our records retention policy will show that we follow the law. "Missouri’s records retention schedule lists what records must be retained, and for how long. The records retention requirements are found here. Under the Governor’s Office records retention policy, records related to official business of state government that come into the possession of Governor’s office staff are retained. Under Missouri law, only records relating to “official business” must be retained. “Official business” does not include transitory documents, drafts, non-decisionmaking documents, records that are not necessary to sustain administrative functions, and materials that lack substantial administrative or operational value. Those materials are not required to be retained. "Once a record is retained, it may be subject to the Sunshine Law if it relates to public business and is not otherwise closed under state or federal law. "Our office policy is straightforward: we follow the law."

