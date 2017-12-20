Holiday travel safety tips

AAA says Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21 are going to be the busiest travel days during the holidays.

Before you hit the road on your journey, you want to make sure you have prepped for the worst.

The first thing you need to do before you hit the road is to get a maintenance check on your car.

Checking the fluids and the tire pressure are the two most important things.

Matt Seyer, the owner of Seyer's Garage, said you should also check the pressure in your spare tire.

Another thing you should prepare before leaving is an emergency kit for your car.

Battalion Chief Brian Shaffer said you should have things like jumper cables, water, food, a flashlight and warm clothes or blankets just in case your car breaks down.

Lastly, you want to make sure your precious cargo is taken care of by making sure your kids are in the right car seat.

Be sure not to put them in their seat with a big puffy coat on because it's not as safe.

