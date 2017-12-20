Doctor explains: Is it a cold, or the flu?

Treatments that help people beat cancer also can cause them to age prematurely and die sooner, Mayo Clinic researchers report.
A new gene therapy to treat children and adults with a rare type of inherited vision loss has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A grim reminder -- "Smoking Kills" -- emblazoned right on a cigarette may help young people avoid the deadly habit.
As the flu barrels across the United States, the good news is that this year's vaccine may work better than many expected.
When it comes to staying fit, research suggests it really is about location, location, location.
Many wonder when they are sick if they have a bad cold or the flu. Dr. Usha Sadanala with SSM Health Medical Group said the common cold has symptoms of a wet cough, runny nose, sneezing, headaches, sore throat, and fatigue.
The Federal Drug Administration has announced this week it plans to crack down on homeopathic remedies.
Missouri House Democrats are pushing to adopt a prescription drug monitoring program and a needle exchange as part of efforts to fight the opioid epidemic.
Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.
Some HIV-positive patients in nearly half the counties in Missouri will lose health insurance coverage next year.
Officials said, as of last week, nearly 4.7 million have signed up for plans for next year through Healthcare.gov.
One Heartland woman wants young women to know breast cancer has no age limit and using her breast cancer journey to raise awareness.
Health officials said more than 500 cases of the flu were reported in the Show-Me-State just last week.
U.S. health officials are starting a huge study to tell if newer, sometimes pricier 3-D mammograms really improve screening for breast cancer.
