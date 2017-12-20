Bears place linebacker Pernell McPhee on injured reserve

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have placed linebacker Pernell McPhee on injured reserve.

After having offseason surgeries the past two years, McPhee will miss the final two games this season. The Bears have 15 players on IR.

McPhee left Saturday's loss at Detroit because of a shoulder injury - an ailment that kept him out of the previous game. The veteran missed the first six games in 2016 following surgery on his left knee, and he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in July.

The Bears also signed linebacker Jonathan Anderson on Wednesday. Chicago (4-10) hosts winless Cleveland on Sunday.

