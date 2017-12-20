Chicago sports franchises team up to tackle violence in city

Racers Head Football Coach Mitch Stewart says eight student-athletes have committed to Murray State on Dec. 20.
The SEMO men's basketball team fell to Bradley on Wednesday, Dec. 20 by a score of 75-67. The leading scorer for the Redhawks was Denzel Mahoney with 17 points.
The Chicago Bears have placed linebacker Pernell McPhee on injured reserve.
Chicago's major sports franchises are teaming up to tackle violence in the city.
The Murray State Racers (7-2) to the Auburn Tigers (9-1) on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the CFSB Center.
