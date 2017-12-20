Big cities possess 2 worlds: one violent, another prosperous

At a meeting on Dec. 19, the Paducah Board of Commissioners extended City Manager Jeff Pederson's employment agreement through May 15, 2018.
At a meeting on Dec. 19, the Paducah Board of Commissioners extended City Manager Jeff Pederson's employment agreement through May 15, 2018.
A deadly house fire in Sikeston, Missouri is being called an accident by investigators.
A deadly house fire in Sikeston, Missouri is being called an accident by investigators.
AAA says Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21 are going to be the busiest travel days during the holidays.
AAA says Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21 are going to be the busiest travel days during the holidays.
Missouri's attorney general says he'll review fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff's use of a secretive app that deletes messages after they're read.
Missouri's attorney general says he'll review fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff's use of a secretive app that deletes messages after they're read.
Tonight will be mostly clear and colder with lows in the 30s. Thursday we will have a short break in our active weather. It will become mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.
Tonight will be mostly clear and colder with lows in the 30s. Thursday we will have a short break in our active weather. It will become mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.