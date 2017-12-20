Police investigate deaths of 2 at western Kentucky home

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Police say they are investigating the deaths of two people at a residence in western Kentucky.

Breckinridge County Sheriff Todd Pate told WAVE-TV that a shooting was reported early Wednesday at the home.

Kentucky State Police confirmed in a statement that they are conducting a death investigation involving two people. No further information was immediately released.

