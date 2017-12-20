US 60 traffic near normal flow after crash, downed line in Livingston Co., KY

US 60 traffic flow at the KY 137/River Road intersection in Livingston County is back to near normal after a crash and downed utility line.

This is near the 14-mile marker between Smithland and Burna.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel are on site to slow traffic and flag trucks through the area on the shoulder.

A tow truck is removing the vehicle that knocked down a pole and utility line. KYTC personnel raised the sagging data cable to allow trucks to safely pass underneath.

Drivers should use continue to use caution at this site.

Utility work at the site is expected to take until about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20.

