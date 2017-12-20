IL no longer 5th largest state in nation

Illinois' estimated population is no longer the fifth-largest in the nation.

According to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on national population trends, that title now belongs to Pennsylvania.

The data report showed Illinois shrank by 33,700 people, the largest decline in the nation in raw terms and the third-largest in percentage terms.

The U.S. Census reported that from July 2016 to July 2017, Illinois lost nearly 115,000 residents to other states on net. If the trends continue, the state is projected to lose another seat from its 18-member House delegation following the 2020 census.

According to IRS data, those who leave Illinois earn on average $14,200 more than those who move in.

