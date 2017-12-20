Hearing to address Legionella outbreak at veterans home

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois General Assembly's two veterans committees are scheduled to hold a joint legislative hearing to address the Legionnaires' disease outbreak at a veterans home.

Thirteen residents at the Illinois Veterans Home have died from the disease over the past three years.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that democratic state Sen. Tom Cullerton of Villa Park toured the home in Quincy Tuesday to prepare for the hearing. It'll be held in Chicago on Jan. 9.

Cullerton is the chairman of the Illinois Senate's Veterans Affairs Committee. He says the upcoming hearing will focus on the reoccurrence of the disease that has plagued the home.

Cullerton says it's important for the General Assembly to get to the root of the issue and "find out exactly what was known and who knew what."

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com

