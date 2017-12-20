RECALL: apples sold in MO may be contaminated

A produce company in Michigan is recalling several varieties of apples because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the FDA, Jack Brown Produce, Inc. of Sparta, Mi. is recalling Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious apples processed and shipped by one of its suppliers on Dec. 11 through Dec. 16, 2017.

The recalled apples were distributed at retail stores in Missouri, Michigan, Georgia, Indiana and Ohio.

The apples were sold under the brand name "Apple Ridge:"

Honeycrisp apples in two-pound clear plastic bags;

Gala, Fuji, and Golden Delicious apples in 3-pound clear plastic bags;

Fuji and Gala apples in 5-pound red-netted mesh bags; and

Gala, Fuji and Honeycrisp apples that were tray-packed/individually sold.

The following lot numbers will be printed on the bag label and/or bag-closure clip:

Fuji: NOI 163, 165, 167, 169, 174

Honeycrisp: NOI 159, 160, 173

Golden Delicious: NOI 168

Gala: NOI 164, 166

The symptoms of exposure to listeria include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young kids and the elderly.

If you bought the affected apples, you should get rid of them and call Jack Brown Produce, Inc. for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 616-887-9568 (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET) and ask for Lisa Ingalls.

