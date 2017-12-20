I-55 southbound lanes open in Pemiscot County, MO after crash

Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County, Missouri.

According to a witness, the crash involves a semi-truck.

Both southbound lanes at the Cooter-Holland Exit (exit 4) are now open.

It happened around 11 a.m.

It was raining at the time of the crash.

No one was injured.

