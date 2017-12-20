2 arrested, 4 kids taken from home after drug bust in Poplar Bluff, MO

Two people are behind bars on drug charges after a two-month long narcotics investigation in Poplar Bluff.

According to Lieutenant Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at a home on South 11th Street on Dec. 13.

Investigators found about three-quarters of a pound of "ICE" methamphetamine, about a pound of high-grade marijuana, along with what is believed to be ecstasy and LSD during the search. Investigators also seized a .357 handgun and ammunition.

Four children who were in the home were placed with the Division of Family Services.

Lee Hamilton, 36, and Astasia Phelps, 29, both of Poplar Bluff, were arrested at the scene.

Hamilton faces charges of trafficking drugs in the second degree, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree. He's being held on $500,000 cash only bond.

Charges are pending against Phelps.

The investigation was a joint operation with the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, Poplar Bluff Police Department, and the Butler County Sheriff's Department.

Stewart said additional arrests are expected.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.