2 arrested, 4 kids taken from home after drug bust in Poplar Bluff, MO

The Kentucky State Police arrested a Calloway County man on child sexual exploitation charges.
US 60 is partially blocked at the KY 137/River Road intersection in Livingston County by a downed utility line.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County.
A deadly house fire in Sikeston, Missouri is being called an accident by investigators.
Illinois' estimated population is no longer the fifth-largest in the nation.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
The mother admitted to disciplining the child with the board but didn’t believe she injured her, according to police paperwork.
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..
ALDI has issued a voluntary recall of certain types of apples.
