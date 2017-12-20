Woman wounded in officer-involved shooting in Missouri

BOONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a woman has been wounded in an officer-involved shooting in central Missouri.

The Cooper County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday after Boonville police began pursuing a vehicle. The post says the fleeing driver kept going after gunfire erupted in the Prairie Home area. The pursuit ended near the Cooper-Moniteau county line when the suspects were taken into custody.

The post says a 21-year-old man is in custody and that a 34-year-old woman was taken to a Columbia hospital. The post didn't provide details about the extent of the woman's injuries or the shooting. No officers were seriously injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that it has been asked to investigate.

