Couple suspected in string of retail thefts in Cape Girardeau

Jessica & James Lepior are suspected in a string of retail theft in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)

Police in Cape Girardeau are looking for one part of a couple in connection with a string of retail thefts.

According to police, James and Jessica Lepior, both aged 31, are suspected in numerous thefts in Cape Girardeau.

James Lepior is currently in the Scott County jail on unrelated charges. They're still looking for Jessica Lepior.

Investigators said the Lepior's live in Sikeston and have connections to Cape Girardeau.

They are known to drive a silver Pontiac Grand Prix and a black Chevrolet HHR.

If you have information about Jessica Lepior's whereabouts, you're asked to call police at 573-335-6621 or 573-339-6313. You can also text CAPEPD to 847411 or email them at police@cityofcape.org.

