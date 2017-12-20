Couple suspected in string of retail thefts in Cape Girardeau

Two people are behind bars on drug charges after a two-month long narcotics investigation in Poplar Bluff.
Two people are behind bars on drug charges after a two-month long narcotics investigation in Poplar Bluff.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Authorities say a woman has been wounded in an officer-involved shooting in central Missouri.
Authorities say a woman has been wounded in an officer-involved shooting in central Missouri.
The Kentucky State Police arrested a Calloway County man on child sexual exploitation charges.
The Kentucky State Police arrested a Calloway County man on child sexual exploitation charges.
Police in Cape Girardeau are looking for one part of a couple in connection with a string of retail thefts.
Police in Cape Girardeau are looking for one part of a couple in connection with a string of retail thefts.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
The mother admitted to disciplining the child with the board but didn’t believe she injured her, according to police paperwork.
The mother admitted to disciplining the child with the board but didn’t believe she injured her, according to police paperwork.
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.