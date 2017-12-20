This week in country music: 2016

Let's dip into the music archives and check out what DJ's were playing on country radio this week one year ago.

Billboard Magazine had the group Old Dominion at number 5 with Song for Another Time. The lyrics are made up from the titles of other songs both country and pop. Those titles include: Brown Eyed Girl, Sweet Caroline, Sunday Morning Coming Down, Candle in the Wind and many others.

Brett Young was at number four with his debut single. Young wrote Sleep Without You and other songs after an elbow injury ended his baseball career.

Another Brett was at number three. Wanna be that Song was the third and final single from the Brett Eldredge album Illinois. The music video for Wanna be that Song was filmed at Wrigley Field. By the way Eldredge was born and raised in Paris, Illinois.

Florida Georgia Line teamed up with Tim McGraw for the song in the number two spot. The video for May We All featured Bryan and Tyler from Florida Georgia Line as race car drivers and McGraw as the car owner.

And in the top spot for this week 12 months ago was Keith Urban with a monster hit. Blue Ain't Your Color would spend 12 weeks at number one from November of 2016 until February of '17. It was Urban's 15th chart topper and it also saw success on the pop charts climbing all the way to number 24 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

