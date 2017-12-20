Donor doubles Rotary Club's donation

Swimmers and divers from Jackson High School did their part to spread holiday cheer this season.
Swimmers and divers from Jackson High School did their part to spread holiday cheer this season.
It looks like parts of Missouri will have a white Christmas.
At least one person has died on Missouri roads after the season's first snowfall made driving treacherous.
Bryan McCromick said its even cold enough for snow in our northern counties.
Bryan McCromick said its even cold enough for snow in our northern counties.
After learning about bats from employees of the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District during the annual Bat Week at the end of October, Boy Scout Troop #68 decided to build bat houses.
After learning about bats from employees of the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District during the annual Bat Week at the end of October, Boy Scout Troop #68 decided to build bat houses.
An anonymous donor matched the Rotary Club of Paducah’s one-day fund drive for the Salvation Army resulting in a donation totaling more than $16,000.
An anonymous donor matched the Rotary Club of Paducah’s one-day fund drive for the Salvation Army resulting in a donation totaling more than $16,000.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.
Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.
Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.