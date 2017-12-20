Donor doubles Rotary Club's donation

An anonymous donor matched the Rotary Club of Paducah’s one-day fund drive for the Salvation Army resulting in a donation totaling more than $16,000.

Each year, Paducah Rotarians staff local Salvation Army Kettle Drive locations ringing bells and collecting cash donations. The one-day total collected by the club, including individual donations from club members, came to $8,193.32. The secret donor matched the club’s efforts resulting in a total donation to the Salvation Army of $16,386.64.

111 Rotary members, and 11 friends and family members, turned out December 6 at nine Paducah, Kentucky locations for the annual fundraiser. Rotarians Joni Goodman and Bruce Akin served as co-chairs for the project.

“It is an absolute joy to serve alongside my fellow Rotarians on this great project!”, Goodman said. “We enjoy the camaraderie, but even more so, are blessed by the people who choose to give to those in our own community who are really in need. A very special thank you to the anonymous donor who matched what the Rotary Club raised this year! What a gift!”

The annual Salvation Army “Bell Ringing Day” is one of many fundraising projects conducted by local Rotarians each year. The Salvation Army uses the donations to help families in need during the holidays, and year-round.

“I would like to give a special thanks to all the Rotarians, and their family and friends who participated in this year's Salvation Army Kettle Drive,” Akin added, “their efforts will help so many in our community.”

The Rotary Club of Paducah is one of the state’s largest civic organizations. The club holds fundraisers throughout the year to assist local charities, and, provide scholarships for education. The club meets each Wednesday at noon at the Carson Center. For more information, visit www.paducahrotary.org.

