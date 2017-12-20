First Alert: Soggy, mild Wednesday across the Heartland

Scattered showers will stick around for the first half of the day, especially in our southern counties.

By the late afternoon hours, the rain will move away and some of our northern counties will see some sunshine.

Highs today will be in the lower 50s across most of the area.

Thursday we will have a short break in our active weather.

Better rain chances move in on Friday into Friday night.

As the precipitation moves away early Saturday, there could be a brief change over to some wintry precipitation, but accumulation is not likely.

The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecasts still look cold, and rain/snow chances look pretty low.

