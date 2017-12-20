First Alert: Soggy, mild Wednesday across the Heartland

The state fire marshal has been called in to help investigate a deadly fire in Sikeston, Missouri.
The state fire marshal has been called in to help investigate a deadly fire in Sikeston, Missouri.
A one-day duck hunt for wounded veterans will be held on Wednesday morning, December 19 in Anna, Illinois.
A one-day duck hunt for wounded veterans will be held on Wednesday morning, December 19 in Anna, Illinois.
Scattered showers will stick around for the first half of the day, especially in our southern counties.
Scattered showers will stick around for the first half of the day, especially in our southern counties.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? You may be disappointed if you're celebrating in the Heartland.
Are you dreaming of a White Christmas? You may be disappointed if you're celebrating in the Heartland.
The Federal Drug Administration has announced this week it plans to crack down on homeopathic remedies.
The Federal Drug Administration has announced this week it plans to crack down on homeopathic remedies.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
A federal official told The Associated Press that investigators are looking into whether the engineer was distracted by the presence of an employee-in-training next to him in the locomotive.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.
Detectives say the veterinarian also threatened several employees, so they would not report him.
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
The officer has “significant road rash injuries” on his arms and legs, authorities say, but he is expected to make a full recovery.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
Emma Wren was born Nov. 25, 2017 after being frozen as an embryo for 24 years.
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
The worker was arrested Sunday and charged with five counts of aggravated battery.
After two days of searching, Cleveland police confirm that human remains have been found in the backyard of a home on the city's west side.
After two days of searching, Cleveland police confirm that human remains have been found in the backyard of a home on the city's west side.