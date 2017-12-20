First Alert: mostly clear, colder tonight

Tonight will be mostly clear and colder with lows in the 30s.

Thursday we will have a short break in our active weather. It will become mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

Better rain chances move in on Friday into Friday night.

As the precipitation moves away early Saturday, there could be a brief change over to some wintry precipitation, but accumulation is not likely.

The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecasts still look cold, and rain/snow chances look pretty low.

Brian Alworth says the winter solstice occurs on Thursday and afterwards the days will slowly start to get a little longer.

