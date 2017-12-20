First Alert: mostly clear, colder tonight

At a meeting on Dec. 19, the Paducah Board of Commissioners extended City Manager Jeff Pederson's employment agreement through May 15, 2018.
A deadly house fire in Sikeston, Missouri is being called an accident by investigators.
AAA says Wednesday, December 20 and Thursday, December 21 are going to be the busiest travel days during the holidays.
Missouri's attorney general says he'll review fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff's use of a secretive app that deletes messages after they're read.
Tonight will be mostly clear and colder with lows in the 30s. Thursday we will have a short break in our active weather. It will become mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s.
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.
Congress is dealing two blows to President Barack Obama's health law.
President Donald Trump cheered the lawmakers on, eager to claim his first major legislative victory.
So much booze was consumed at an off-campus frat party that Maryland police say the air inside of the building tested positive for alcohol.
Contrary to what you might think you can not just put anything on your personalized license plate in the state of Ohio.
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..
It is estimated that more than 100,000 license holders are affected by this policy change. Licenses suspended for other reasons allowed under Mississippi law will remain suspended.
“We got him right after my son was born. He was such a loving dog,” says Stacey Fitzner. Stacey Fitzner cannot comprehend why anyone would want to hurt their dog, Bruizer. She describes him as a friendly 15 month old American Bulldog who was like a member of the family.
The Lyman Police Department said two women are facing charges after multiple children were found living in poor conditions.
After two days of searching, Cleveland police confirm that human remains have been found in the backyard of a home on the city's west side.
